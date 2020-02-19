Pride In Olympic Qualifying

Over the course of the last two weeks, several members of the Orlando Pride have represented their respective nations in Olympic Qualifying matches. The U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, their 13th all-time CONCACAF title, with Pride captain Ashlyn Harris and defenders Ali Krieger and Emily Sonnett all taking the field in the tournament.

Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky and 2020 NWSL College Draft selection Konya Plummer also appeared for their national teams in the CONCACAF tournament, with Zadorsky taking the field for Canada and Plummer for Jamaica.

Across the Pacific, Pride defender Alanna Kennedy and midfielder Emily van Egmond took the field for the Matildas in the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, who finished atop Group B thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer from van Egmond on Thursday to win the group for the Matildas. Australia will now face Vietnam in a winner-takes-all, two-legged playoff beginning March 6th for a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



U.S. Women’s National Team

Tuesday, January 28 - U.S. WNT 4, Haiti 0

The U.S. Women’s National Team opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Haiti at Houston’s BBVA Stadium. Christen Press, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd each scored for the U.S. in the match to earn three points on the night. Pride defender Emily Sonnett entered the match for the U.S. in the 81st minute, while Orlando teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger did not appear.



Friday, January 31 - U.S. WNT 8, Panama 0

In the second match of the tournament, the U.S. continued their dominance with an 8-0 victory over Panama at BBVA Stadium. Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan earned a hat trick in the match, while Lynn Williams, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Jessica McDonald and Tobin Heath each scored a goal apiece. Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris played the entirety of the match for the U.S. to earn the shutout, with defenders Ali Krieger and Emily Sonnett each logging a full 90 as well to contribute to the clean sheet.

Group A. Game 2.



XI » https://t.co/LhnmuFfLN8 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 1, 2020



Monday, February 3 - U.S. WNT 6, Costa Rica 0

The United States concluded their time in Houston with a 6-0 victory over Costa Rica to win first place in Group A of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying Tournament. Utah Royals forward Christen Press and North Carolina Courage midfielder Samantha Mewis each earned a brace in the match, with Lindsey Horan and Jessica McDonald accounting for the other two finishes. Orlando Pride defenders Emily Sonnett and Ali Krieger each played the full 90 for the U.S., with Krieger earning the assist on Press’s second finish of the night in the 36th minute.

3 games. 5 goals. there's no stopping Lindsey Horan right now.



ps: that Krieger-Lloyd combo of passes... just perfect. pic.twitter.com/hNxkEWZ6SF — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 4, 2020



Friday, February 7 - U.S. WNT 4, Mexico 0

The U.S. punched their ticket to Tokyo with a 4-0 win over Mexico last week in Carson, California in the semifinal round of the tournament to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games. Samantha Mewis registered a brace in the win, with Rose Lavelle and Christen Press each finding the back of the net for the U.S. to earn the victory. The Pride’s Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Emily Sonnett did not appear in the match.



Sunday, February 9 - U.S. WNT 3, Canada 0

The U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, defeating their neighbors to the north in Canada 3-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe each netted a goal in the match in the 60th, 71st and 87th minutes respectively. Pride defenders Ali Krieger and Emily Sonnett both played the full match for the U.S., part of a United States defense that finished with a +25 goal differential throughout the tournament, not conceding a single goal through its five games played.

Who allowed you to

TAKE. MY. BREATH. AWAY. pic.twitter.com/xSbqlePqsc — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 10, 2020



Australia Women’s National Team

Friday, February 7 - Australia 7, Chinese Taipei 0

The Australian Women’s National Team opened their qualifying campaign with a 7-0 victory over Chinese Taipei last week. Orlando Pride midfielder Emily van Egmond logged 45 minutes for the Matildas in the match, leaving the game after the halftime break, while defender Alanna Kennedy did not appear. In just 45 minutes of play, van Egmond tallied three assists with five chances created.



Monday, February 10 - Australia 6, Thailand 0

The Matildas continued their dominating start to qualifying with a 6-0 win over Thailand on Monday. The Pride’s Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond both played the entirety of the match for Australia, with Kennedy captaining the Aussies and van Egmond logging her first international hat trick in the match, scoring twice just before the halftime break before adding another in the 70th minute of play. Kennedy registered 92 passes in the match, one shy of Jenna McCormick’s team-high of 93, while also creating two chances from the back. Van Egmond led the Matildas with eight chances created in the match, while adding an assist as well.

One, two, and three!



Watch @em_surf score her first international hat-trick. Which goal did you enjoy the most?



: @FoxFootball — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 11, 2020



Thursday, February 13 - Australia 1, China 1

In the final match of the group stage, The Matildas won Group B of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament thanks to a late stoppage-time equalizer from Emily van Egmond in the 93rd minute. It took 86 minutes of play for someone to break the deadlock, with Tang Jiali scoring for China before her finish was answered by van Egmond six minutes later. Both van Egmond and Orlando Pride teammate Alanna Kennedy played the full match for Australia, who now face Vietnam in a winner-takes-all, two-legged playoff for a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games, beginning March 6.

A modern day renaissance painting. pic.twitter.com/FhoIg8mGVl — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 13, 2020



Canada Women’s National Team

Wednesday, January 29 - Canada 11, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

The Canadian Women’s National Team opened their Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a resounding 11-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas. Orlando Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky played the entirety of the match for Canada, tallying two assists on the afternoon on a 26th minute finish from Adriana Leon and a goal from Jessie Fleming in the 54th.



Saturday, February 1 - Canada 9, Jamaica 0

Canada continued their impressive start in the tournament with a 9-0 win over Jamaica in the second match of group play. The Pride’s Shelina Zadorsky played the full 90 minutes of the match to help lead Canada to a shutout victory to secure their spot in the semifinal round.



Tuesday, February 4 - Canada 2, Mexico 0

The Canadians completed their group stage play with a 2-0 victory over Mexico to finish atop Group B in the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky got on the score sheet in the match, netting Canada’s second goal of the night in the 45th minute for her second international goal. Zadorsky played the entirety of the match for Canada at center back.

44' GOAL! Shelina Zadorsky sends a ball through a crowd in front of the net, and its 2-0 Canada!



2-0#CANWNT #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/BrGXgRZQWH — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 5, 2020



Friday, February 7 - Canada 1, Costa Rica 0

The Canadian Women’s National Team punched their ticket to Tokyo with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the semifinal round of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Jordyn Huitema scored the decisive goal for Canada in the 72nd minute of play at Dignity Health Sports Park. Orlando Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky logged the full 90 for Canada, helping them to their fourth-consecutive shutout in the tournament.



Sunday, February 9 - U.S. WNT 3, Canada 0

In the final of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Canada fell 3-0 to the U.S. Women’s National Team last Sunday in Carson, California. The Pride’s Shelina Zadorsky played the entirety of the match for Canada to finish out the tournament.

51' A defensive stop by Shelina Zadorsky almost leads to a quick counter by Sinclair & Fleming, but ends up out for a Canadian throw.



0-0#CANWNT #CWOQ — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 10, 2020



Jamaica Women’s National Team

Wednesday, January 29 - Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

To open their 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the Jamaican Women’s National Team fell 1-0 to Mexico at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas. The Pride’s No. 10 overall 2020 NWSL College Draft selection Konya Plummer did not appear for Jamaica in the match.



Saturday, February 1 - Canada 9, Jamaica 0

In their second match of group play, the Reggae Girlz fell 9-0 to Canada at H-E-B Park. The Pride’s 2020 NWSL College Draft pick Konya Plummer started the match for Jamaica, logging 53 minutes of play.



Tuesday, February 4 - Jamaica 7, St. Kitts & Nevis 0

The Reggae Girlz finished out play in the tournament with a 7-0 victory over St. Kitts & Nevis in Edinburg. Plummer did not appear for Jamaica in the match.